COVID-19: Woman in Plateau isolation centre delivers baby

By Therese Nanlong

A woman in her 30s who was isolated at a COVID-19 observation center at Heipang, Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State has given birth to a baby girl, the center Coordinator, David Dama confirmed.

The woman who is said to have tested negative to the virus had been in the center for 10 days before she delivered the baby, she and her baby are said to be in good condition and would soon be discharged.

The Center Coordinator, speaking about the incident said, “The woman presented herself here personally to be quarantined because she returned from a business trip outside the State. She felt she should follow due process of being quarantined and observed for a period of 14 days. When she was in labor, health team mobilized an ambulance which has always been on standby at the center and she was taken to the General Hospital at Barkin Ladi.

“On reaching there, before she could be taken out, she delivered in the presence of the midwives and the medical doctor at the hospital. She is in good condition and would soon be discharged as she tested negative to COVID-19.”

At the time of this report, the Heipang centre has 42 inmates, some of them were sent there by the mobile courts for violating lockdown directives while others brought themselves after either returning from journeys to high risk areas or having symptoms of the disease.

Vanguard

