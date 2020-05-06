COVID-19: why we release our property for isolation – Landmark Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Group Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Africa, Paul Onwuanibe has said that the decision to use part of Landmark Village as Isolation and treatment centre in Eti Osa Local Government was in fulfillment of their determination to serve the people of Lagos state and support the government effort to curtain the outbreak of covid-19.

Speaking on Landmark’s intention to partner with the Young Presidents’ Association, YPO and the

Lagos State Government, Onwuanibe said that the 80-Bed isolation and treatment facility was a standard isolation and treatment centre constructed and fitted to specification.

“we see this as an opportunity to serve the Eti Osa community and Lagos state residents at large, given the support and patronage we have enjoyed from them over the years. The world is pulling together private and public resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic and as a responsible corporate citizen, it was important for us to contribute our quota to ensure prompt treatment and help reduce the spread of

COVID-19 in Eti Osa LGA.

Corroborating his views, Head of Projects at Landmark Africa, Enyinna Okorafor said that several safety measures had been implemented, “The Centre is physically isolated from other facilities and operations within the Landmark Village.

“We must make it clear that the Isolation and Treatment Centre is a physically independent and completely isolated operation within Landmark Village. Regular visitors to Landmark will have absolutely no interaction with the Centre or its activities. Our partners, tenants, visitors, neighbours and the larger community are able to carry out their normal activities, both inside and outside our premises, with ease as lockdown directive has been reversed.

“Together with the YPO, NCDC and the Lagos State Government, there are also stringent and WHO approved decontamination measures in place both now and once the Centre is de-commissioned,” said Okorafor.

On her part, Chief Administrative Officer of Landmark, Mrs. Funlola Enelemah described the swift construction process that led to the prompt delivery of the Centre, stressing that “we are immensely proud to have delivered the facility within three weeks of commencement. With over two decades’ experience as a property services company, our detailed construction processes helped us deliver the project seamlessly and to ensure that it was ready for use within the stipulated time.”

Landmark Africa has now joined the league of events and exhibition centres across the world that has made their facilities available to support their governments in the fight against COVID-19, “The New York state-owned Javits Centre was converted to a 4,000 bed field hospital, pulling together expertise from more than 15 cities, state and federal agencies in the United States.

“In London, the ExCel Centre is now the site of the first NHS Nightingale hospital, the first of such as

part of Britain’s nationwide effort to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, a 1,000 bed hospital is being built at the Lenexpo Exhibition Centre while the Crocus Exhibition Centre will now be converted into a 1,500 bed hospital in Russia.

“In the United Arab Emirates, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre has now been transformed to into a field hospital, providing a 1,000 bed capacity treatment centre. As a leading real estate and property services company in Nigeria, providing spaces for business, lifestyle and leisure, people are at the heart of the solutions we provide.

“So at this time when there is a call to come together to save Lagosians from perhaps the greatest health catastrophe in over a century, it is very important to us that we step forward boldly and confront this challenge head-on. Landmark Africa is immensely honoured to play its part now and looks forward to a time in the nearest future when we all would have won this war so that we can provide even better and bigger business, leisure and lifestyle services.”

Vanguard

