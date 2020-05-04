Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: We now use private buildings, hotels as isolation centres ― Sanwo-Olu

On 5:33 pm
COVID-19: We now use private buildings, hotels as isolation centres ― Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

By Gabriel Olawale

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed that some private buildings and hotels in the state have been converted into isolation centres to ensure that all those who tested positive to COVID-19 are adequately catered for.

Disclosing this during a press briefing, Sanwo-Olu said that the idea of not making the location known to the general public was to prevent stigmatization.

“There have been several conversations. People wrote that Lagos is out of bed spaces, but the very next day we opened another isolation centre. We are opening another isolation centre for the health workers.

“We have other isolation centres that are not known to the media because they are private properties. They are private hotels. We do not want a situation where post-COVID, it becomes a stigmatised place. People are going there and they are getting well.”

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, had announced that it was “struggling” for bed spaces for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Lagos state which has 1,107 COVID-19 cases, the highest number in Nigeria.

The Director-General of NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the agency is considering the management of COVID-19 patients in their homes under strict guidelines while the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, had asked Nigerians to donate their buildings as isolation centres.

