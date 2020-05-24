Covid-19: We did not erect concrete slabs at Onitsha head bridge — Anambra Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Anambra State Government has dismissed the alleged construction of concrete slabs at the Niger Bridge (Onitsha Bridge).

Disclosing this in a statement signed by the Personal Assistant to the Commissioner for Transport, Okoro Benedict, the state said what was barricaded was the two pedestrian walkways to ensure proper identification by security personnel.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Ministry of Transport, Anambra State has been drawn to a piece of misleading and mischievous information contained in the picture, currently trending on the social media and other online platforms.”

“The purveyors of the falsehood in their haste to misinform the public, and discredit the administration of Governor Willie Obiano, claim that the Anambra State Government has used concrete slabs as setbacks to prevent movement to and from the state.

“Prompted by this false information, the Honorable Commissioner for Transport, Dr Christain C. Madubuko and his team visited Onitsha Bridgehead on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

READ ALSO:

“During that visit, it was discovered that the viral picture was not only the figment of the corrupt imagination of the creators but also that vehicles bearing essential commodities as well as persons on special assignments are enjoying unfettered access.

“It is pertinent to note that the two pedestrian walkways at the bridgehead had to be barricaded to ensure the proper identification by the security personnel.

“We, therefore, enjoin the general public to discountenance the pernicious falsehood and continue to observe necessary protocols aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Fifth columnists should not be allowed to distract the State and Federal Governments as they work with experts to protect the lives of Nigerians.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: