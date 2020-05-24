Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19 Updates: Osun discharges 2 patients, records 2 new cases

On 8:52 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun discharges 2

Osun State Government has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus just as the state discharged two patients from isolation and treatment centre after recovery.
The two new cases bring the number of confirmed cases in the State to 44.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who made this known in a statement on Sunday, said with the two new cases, the number of active cases in the State now stands at four, as at 24th May 2020.

READ ALSO:COVID-19: why we release our property for isolation – Landmark Africa

He also stated that the two patients were discharged after testing negative for the virus twice as required by the treatment protocol.

He said: “Today, two COVID-19 patients were discharged from our isolation and treatment centre to join their families after they tested negative for the virus. Sadly, we also recorded two new cases bringing the number of active cases in the State to four. Thankfully, they are all stable and responding to treatment.

“In total, 34 patients have been successfully treated and discharged from our isolation centres across the State out of the 44 confirmed cases in the State.

Isamotu urged residents to continue to abide by the measures put in place by the State government in ensuring that the Coronavirus is contained.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!