COVID-19 Updates: Osun discharges 2 patients, records 2 new cases

Osogbo

Osun State Government has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus just as the state discharged two patients from isolation and treatment centre after recovery.

The two new cases bring the number of confirmed cases in the State to 44.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who made this known in a statement on Sunday, said with the two new cases, the number of active cases in the State now stands at four, as at 24th May 2020.

He also stated that the two patients were discharged after testing negative for the virus twice as required by the treatment protocol.

He said: “Today, two COVID-19 patients were discharged from our isolation and treatment centre to join their families after they tested negative for the virus. Sadly, we also recorded two new cases bringing the number of active cases in the State to four. Thankfully, they are all stable and responding to treatment.

“In total, 34 patients have been successfully treated and discharged from our isolation centres across the State out of the 44 confirmed cases in the State.

Isamotu urged residents to continue to abide by the measures put in place by the State government in ensuring that the Coronavirus is contained.

