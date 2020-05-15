COVID-19: Twitter unveils new emoji in gratitude to frontline workers

Kindly Share This Story:

Twitter has unveiled a new emoji showing two hands forming a heart. The emoji appears whenever users type “#thankful” or “#gratitude” or any variation of the hashtags.

The idea for the new emoji came after the social media site saw an increase in people using the words “thankful for” or “grateful” says People.com.

Twitter began seeing the increased thankfulness in early March, as the coronavirus spread throughout the United States. Use of the praying hands emoji went up 50 percent, and use of the clapping hands went up 10 percent.

On Tuesday, the social networking company sent out a post asking, “Who do we see people expressing that gratitude for? The most common word is ‘everyone’.”

“Everyone who is an essential worker. Everyone who has helped. Everyone in healthcare. Everyone who has reached out. Everyone.”

It’s not the first time Twitter has rallied support for frontline workers. In March, the company encouraged users to tweet the clapping hand emoji on World Health Day to show support for healthcare workers.

