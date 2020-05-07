Kindly Share This Story:

•Policemen to be tested; 3 more patients discharged

By Dayo Johnson

ONE of the four suspected killers of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Funke Olakunri, who is being treated for COVID-19 at the Ondo Infectious Disease Centre, Adamu Adamu, yesterday, attempted to escape.

But for the security personnel stationed at the isolation centre, the suspect would have jumped the fence.

The Police Commissioner, Mr. Undie Adie, has directed that the suspect be chained to the bed while security has been beefed up around the centre.

Vanguard was informed by doctors at the centre that the suspect made several attempts by deploying various tactics to escape.

The Police source, who said that Adamu was used to spending long hours in the toilet each time he took permission to use the toilet, said: “His movement and that of others receiving treatment at the center is now closely monitored.”

Security beefed up at isolation centre

When contacted, spokesperson of the Police Command, Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, said that security has been beefed up at the hospital.

Policemen in Ondo division to be tested

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner, Mr. Undie Adie, yesterday, directed that all Police officers at the Yaba Police Division in Ondo be subjected to the COVID-19 test.

READ ALSO:

Adie said: “I have ordered them to come to Akure for a test. We have to be careful and prevent what may lead to pandemic within the police command.”

3 more patients discharged

Meanwhile, the Ondo State government, yesterday, disclosed that three more COVID-19 patients have been successfully treated and discharged at the Ondo state Infectious Disease Hospital.

Information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo, said: “We are delighted to inform the good people of Ondo State that three more Coronavirus patients have been discharged. This brings to six, the number of patients treated and certified okay to join their families. Those discharged today are the first Police officer, who earlier tested positive in Lagos but came to Akure out of panic; the woman from Owo and the lady who had arrived Akure from Abuja but was prevented from gaining access to her apartment by the vigilant landlord.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: