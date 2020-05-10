COVID-19: Stay at home and listen to health practitioners – Steve Chuks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

Steve Chuks, an actor, content creator, host and vlogger born Akaelu Steven Ebuka has penned his concerns over COVID-19 pandemic that is rapidly ravaging Nigerians and the world as a whole.

The only son in a family of four, Steve Chuks is advocating for strict adherence to the instructions of the health workers as the numbers of affected victims keep increasing.

He says, “As we all know, COVID-19 is a deadly virus that has affected the whole world. Nigeria is not exempted. Sadly, new cases keep rising in numbers daily. As at yesterday, Saturday, we have about 4151 confirmed cases and 128 deaths in Nigeria.

“This is so scary. But I’m certainly hopeful for a cure. The scientists are on it, so all hands are on deck. Hopefully very soon, it shall be over. Meanwhile, for now, I think everyone should please listen to the health practitioners. Stay home and keep safe. If you must go out, always guard yourself with all the necessary protective measures.”

After years of practice, Steve Chuks is now regarded as one of the most successful entertainers and content creators in Nigeria, however, he says, the fame didn’t come without challenges.

According to the Theatre Arts graduate, there were certain prices he had to pay to attain the position he is enjoying now.

“Honestly, I’d say the major challenge is getting people to love your contents, the consistency and then keeping up with engagements and creation for contents.

That’s why I would advice young people out there trying to be like me to first of all be certain that they have passion for what they are doing then consistency and hard work is a must to attain any level of success,” he assured.

The 23-year old Anambra State born sheds more light on himself and background.

“I got my first degree from the University of Lagos (Unilag). My father is late, so I am left with my widow mum and two sisters.

I started creating contents back in 2013 and then got into the movie industry in 2014 before taking a break for school. I came back in 2017.

I have always loved acting and content creation so it was always something I was going to do. Genevieve Nnaji and Leonard Di Caprio are my two mentors in the industry,” he added.

Vanguard

