Covid-19: States running out of bed spaces as FG strengthens enforcement of restrictions

Says, NCDC mission in Kogi unaccomplished

.We offered to help the wrong state -NCDC

.’Nigeria approaching a difficult era’

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has lamented the Covid-19 situation in states, saying the latest reports suggest that their isolation and treatment centres are now running out of bed space.

As of last week, Nigeria had about 3, 500-bed spaces, but with the opening of new treatment centres, the figure has gone higher.

This was as the government lamented the continued non-compliance with its safety protocols by Nigerians, announcing that it has directed security agencies to undertake stricter enforcement of the protocols.

The government’s position was made known on Friday in Abuja during the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce PTF on Covid-19.

It also said it has deployed medical experts in Jigawa state to assist with efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 which it said has been made worse by the repatriation of Almajiris to Jigawa from Kano state.

On Thursday’s visit of some officials of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control NCDC to Kogi state, Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said the mission of the team was not accomplished and so, other measures would be taken to engage the state government.

The NCDC, however, said it can only assist those who want assistance, explaining that it had offered a helping hand to a state which certainly did not want its gesture.

Stricter enforcement

Chairman of the Taskforce and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha again lamented the lack of compliance with public safety measures, saying the government has ordered stricter enforcement of its containment protocols.

He said; “The PTF has intensified the monitoring of the level of compliance with the advisories and guidelines already issued. The outcome of our surveillance still points to the fact that violations are still rampant and as I have always pointed out, portends a very dangerous trend.

“The PTF has been consulting with the Security Agencies and arrived at the conclusion that strict enforcement should be adopted. As part of the conclusions of the meeting with Security Chiefs, the following were also agreed:

• to strengthen enforcement in collaboration with the States;

• All exempted persons including journalists and medical personnel should always carry a verifiable and authentic means of identification;

• Security agencies should improve monitoring of their personnel and interaction with the citizenry;

• Citizens should respect the sacrificial role of security agencies and desist from assaulting security personnel and damaging security infrastructure;

• Appropriate PPE and related protective gears will be provided for the security personnel;

• Security agencies should always respect the fundamental rights of citizens during enforcement;

• Enlightenment and awareness should be intensified; and

• If need be, revisit the strategies on the basis of spatial compliance”.

Inadequate bed spaces

“We have also received reports from the States, which suggest that the treatment centres are running out of bed spaces. As we assess the situation, the PTF shall also begin to examine our peculiar circumstances, modify the strategies for care management, and consider viable alternatives, where necessary. At the appropriate time, the guidelines and protocols shall be unfolded.

“The PTF is liaising with the Task Force on Movement of Agricultural produce under the leadership of the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in order to ensure that food scarcity is not experienced in any part of the country. Another objective of this collaboration is also to minimize the abuse of the exemption granted for movement of goods under guidelines”, the SGF added.

Ehanire explained that the Ministerial Technical Team deployed in Kano State by Health ministry to support the State in handling the ravaging community spread and providing direction in managing the COVID-19 situation has gained very significant community acceptance and is now generating a pool of trained and updated health workers, including over 100 ambulance drivers and patient handlers.

While he disclosed that calm has been restored in Gombe state Isolation centres, the minister said a multi-sectoral technical team has been sent on a fact-finding mission to Jigawa State at the request of the State Governor.

“The challenges in Jigawa revolve around repatriated Almajiris, of whom many have tested positive for covid19. The team includes doctors and nurses, who will support the State Ministry of Health in setting up and accrediting their Isolation and treatment centres”, Ehanire explained.

Mission unaccomplished in Kogi

According to the minister; “The Ministry of Health team sent to Kogi State has returned to Abuja, without mission accomplishment. New efforts will be made to engage Kogi authorities for the resolution of differences. A team will visit Borno State for the same purpose in due course.

“Kogi state is one of two states that said they do not have Covid-19 and they seem to be sure of that. So, the agreement we have had with them after our discussion with the governors was that we shall send a team in, just to validate that fact and be able to engage the state governors and the states Commissioners of Health and other public health authorities, just for validation. Of course, we did that for our national records and to be able to report to the world what the situation is in our country because the whole world knows now that we do not have the actual records from these states. We tried to send a team from the NCDC and the ministry to Kogi state on Thursday but there were some differences there as to the processes. This would mean that we need to re-engage the state governor again and then work with him and his team to create the condition in which the Ministry of Health and NCDC can complete their job. So, we are going to re-engage him and we are going to be sending a team down to Cross River next week.

“State Commissioners of Health will be engaged on a continuous basis to monitor readiness and preparedness, and address matters arising,” he said.

The NCDC and Health ministry officials had reportedly run away from the state following an order by Gov. Yahaya Bello that they are quarantined for 14 days having entered the state from a Covid-19 prevalent FCT and in line with the Centre’s own guidelines.

Wrong offer to Kogi

Director-General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Iheakwazu who said Nigeria currently has 30, 000 test kits, added that more would be procured as the need arises because there was no need keeping them in storage where they could get spoilt.

He regretted the decision of the Kogi state government to not accept the offer by the NCDC.

“As to what happened in Kogi, we can only offer help where the help is wanted. Yesterday (Thursday), we offered that help but it was not in a place where the help could be accepted. Unfortunately, that was what happened on Thursday night. The reality is, we have had a great relationship with Kogi. The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka is a personal friend. We have supported Kogi in every possible way. Kogi is one of the first states that had an Emergency Operation Centre EOC supported by NCDC. We supported them and gave the State’s Epidemiologist a vehicle, about a year and a half ago to do his work. So, Kogi is a very good friend. When we did all of that, I personally met His Excellency the Governor of Kogi state. He gave me an audience and we had a good interaction. I think, in the long term, as I had said, the purpose of our existence is to support the states. They have the primary responsibility for health security in their states. Our role is to support them and it is a role I take very seriously and which we would continue to undertake, no matter the odds”, said Iheakwazu.

Difficult era

The Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire added that the country is approaching a difficult era, urging Nigerians to help reverse the trend by adhering to government advisories on Covid-19.

“I shall conclude by reminding our diligent Health care workers and all citizens of the usual advisory; but also that with the increasing figures, we are approaching a difficult area in our COVID-19 response, which we all can still influence by adhering more strictly to all the safety, infection prevention and non-pharmaceutical injunctions that have been repeatedly given here”.

