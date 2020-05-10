COVID-19: Stallion pledges 3-month free food, transportation for health workers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

Stallion Empowerment Initiative, SEI, has pledged free rice and fish, including transportation of health workers for three months to all hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 care in Nigeria.

“About 89 state hospitals in Nigeria are already registered as a part of this programme. The selfless people in SEI working in the frontline risk their lives to ensure that aid reaches where it is required the most,” said Stallion Group’s CEO, Mr. Anant Badjatya.

“SEI has also deployed staff buses to ferry health care workers to hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 treatment in Lagos.

“The free staff buses along with driver and fuelling is attached to the COVID-19 dedicated hospitals for three months to ensure safer and comfortable transportation of the healthcare providers, who are in the frontline in this fight against the virus,” he added.

SEI, the charity arm of Stallion Group, has also partnered Morsun Mobile Clinic on a free medical outreach to Lagosians using 11 clinics.

According to Mr. Badjatya, the joint affiliation will reach over 20,000 people in the city over the course of two months, and treat over 70 common ailments prevalent in Nigeria.

He said the service aims to provide some succour to people who can’t access hospitals due to overcrowding, following the COVID-19 pandemic or for those who can’t simply afford a treatment.

He added: “There is nothing greater than the safety of the people of this country and it is our responsibility to support the government and the community in this time of need.”

He noted that Morsun Mobile clinics are strategically located in business districts for the easy access of the working communities.

“These clinics are known for providing quality, affordable and accessible health care to Nigerians. In Lagos they have seven existing clinics and four new ones that have been commissioned this month,” he added.

At Victoria Island there are two clinics at Adeola Odeku Street and one near 1004. It also has one clinic each at Ajaye Road, Ogba; Aina Street, Ojudu; City Mall, Onikan Roundabout; Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1; Ayangburen Road, Ikorodu.

The four new ones are being strategically placed at Orile, Apapa Road, Ajah, Somulu to best cater to the working class.

SEI, Badjatya told journalists, works to develop scalable, impactful and sustainable programmes that shall leave a visible impact for the future generations in West Africa.

The key focus is towards providing better education, health care and skill and capability building in youth communities.

“The association with the mobile clinic,” he said, “is a step towards fulfilment of accessible health care and wellbeing of the community.

“Stallion is working in close coordination with all stakeholders and the government to alleviate the circumstances of COVID-19 patients, frontline workers and lots of daily wage earners who are most impacted by the lockdown.”

