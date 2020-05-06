COVID-19:- Six-year-old girl tested positive in Jigawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

A six-year-old girl, daughter of the index case in Kazaure Local Government Area of Jigawa State, has been tested positive for COVID-19.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19 in Jigawa State, Dr Abba Zakari, in Dutse.

His words: “The girl’s father is the index case in Kazaure and was confirmed to be Coronavirus positive upon his arrival to Kazaure from Enugu State.”

The Commissioner explained that, out of the total number of 18 samples collected in the contact tracing of the Kazaure index case, only the little girl’s sample turned out to be positive.

Dr Zakari said the girl will soon be evacuated and will join her father at the isolation centre in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, Jigawa State has 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one death recorded.

Vanguard

