COVID-19: Senate President distributes Palliatives to thousands of Constituents in Yobe North

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has distributed food palliatives to thousands of residents in the six local government areas of Yobe North Senatorial District in the State.

This was part of efforts to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home order by the Federal and state governments following the outbreak of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 that is at the moment, ravaging the world.

The Six local governments he distributed the Palliatives to were Bade, Nguru, Jakusko, Yusufari, Karasuwa, and Machina, respectively.

In a statement by his Special Assistant, Press, Ezrel Tabiowo, the gesture by Senator Lawan was aimed at providing relief to residents of his Constituency, who are affected by the lockdown policy following the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

According to the statement, the distribution of palliatives was accompanied by the provision of infrared thermometers, chemicals for disinfection, spraying machines, hand sanitizers, face masks, hand gloves, and boots.

The statement read, “Also to be provided are Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to some hospitals across the various local governments in Yobe North Senatorial District.

“The distribution of the palliatives which commenced with the first phase on 28 April 2020; entered its second phase on May 9, 2020; and will be concluded with a third phase to be carried out on Thursday, May 21, 2020, to compliment the Ramadan celebrations.

“Among materials already distributed in the two phases are Seven trucks of Rice, ten trucks of sugar, 4 trucks of millet, and three thousand (3000) cartons of turkey oil among other consumables and food items.”

