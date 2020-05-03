COVID 19: Sen Alimikhena distributes palliatives to constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

SENATOR Francis Alimikhena, All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo North has distributed foodstuff to different households in his Senatorial District.

This is part of efforts to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home order by the Federal and state governments following the outbreak of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 that is at the moment, ravaging the world.

Senator Alimikhena has also distributed Agricultural and farming equipment like Farm Chemicals, Farm water Pumping machines, hand Sprayer and other items against the backdrop that after COVID-19 pandemic, people must feed.

Senator Alimikhena who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, while delivering the food items, which include thousands of bags of rice, and undisclosed amount of money, explained that the gesture was in fulfillment of part of his campaign promises to see to the needs of members of his senatorial zone at all times.

Senator Alimikhena who spoke from his Igiode Resident, Agenebode in Etsako East, Edo North, said that the food items worth millions of naira are for the Entire Vulnerable people of Edo North irrespective of their political party or religion.

According to the former Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, the gesture is also aimed at complimenting the efforts of the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki in assisting citizens of the state to overcome the hardship and hunger the stay-at-home might cause.

The items distributed include: Rice, Beans, Salt, Oil, and post Covid 19 farming equipments to get farmers back to their farms like Farm Chemicals, Farm Water pumping Equipment, hand Sprayer and others was shared evenly among all the 64 wards in every village, community and towns across the six local government areas of Edo North.

The Six Local governments making up Edo North Senatorial District are Akoko- Edo; Etsako Central; Etsako East; Etsako West; Owan East and Owan West.

Senator Alimikhena said, ” There should be no discrimination in the sharing process because we are not here to play politics, but to show love and concern for the people of Edo North irrespective of their political party. The food items are not for politics, but for Vulnerable people of Edo North.”

The Senator urged the people of Edo State and Edo North in particular to stay safe as Covid 19 Pandemic is near its peak.

He appealed to the people to abide by the directives as issued by the Government and the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) by observing physical social distancing during conversation with others and constant washing of hands with soap on a running water.

Senator Alimikhena further appealed to various community leaders in Edo North to sensitize their community members to avoid touching their eyes, Mouth or nose and those who want to sneeze should try as much as possible to sneeze on their elbow.

He said, “This is the period when local community sensitization should be deployed to further the efforts of government in combating this pandemic.

“I am not only concerned about the distribution of food items to my Constituents, I am more concerned about how Edo North farmers can return to their farms after we have defeated COVID- 19 and that is why I have provided farming equipment like Farm Chemicals, Farm water Pumping machines, hand Sprayer and other items to be distributed to our people because after COVID-19, people must feed and we can’t feed if our farmers are not empowered to return back to their various farms. I urge you all to give value to these farming materials by utilizing them accordingly.”

