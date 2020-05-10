Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Sunday, shut two facilities in Badagry West Local Council Development Area, LCDA of the state for contravening new guidelines issued by Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on operation of hotels, clubs and other entertainment outfits aimed at preventing further spread of COVID- 19 pandemic in the state.

It was learned that the government swung into action following a tip-off by concerned residents in line with the call for whistleblowers against the flouting of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Speaking on the closure of the Badagry facilities: Maggi Hotel, and Tambari Theatre Art (Night Club), Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu, said, “It was also discovered that there is a high level of immorality going on in these places.

“The Night Club has become home for strippers, drug barons and all sorts of mischief”.

The Special Adviser expressed displeasure with the unlawful practices by the management of the two Badagry facilities (hotel and night club), stressing that the guidelines issued by the state government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture were not followed despite several warnings and appeals.

Bonu said legal action would be instituted against the owners of the hotel and night club to ensure appropriate sanctions are meted out and serve as a deterrent to others.

While noting that the exercise of monitoring the level of compliance across the state continues, the Special Adviser pleaded with residents to provide useful information that would assist in discovering other hotels and clubhouses still operating in different parts of Lagos.

Recall, Governor Sanwo-Olu had called on residents to report any erring individual(s), unions, or organisations, flouting the laid down guidelines for safety precautions ahains spread of COVID- 19 in the state.

The hotlines released for people to report violations of the orders and restrictions are: 0901-051-3197; 0901-051-3198; 0901-051-3199.

“We are guaranteeing strict confidentiality of all reports, and the full protection of the identity of all whistleblowers,” Sanwo-Olu assured.

