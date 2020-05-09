Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is considering the reintroduction of lockdown over the flouting of regulations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said he would not hesitate to re-introduce lockdown, following non-compliance by residents to safety guidelines and directives in the wake of gradual easing of lockdown in the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave the warning while giving an update on COVID-19 situation in the state, during a live broadcast, on Saturday.

The governor, who commended some sectors for their encouraging level of compliance, frowned at flagrant disregard for safety directives by commercial bus and motorcycle operators, with a strict warning for them to change or face severe sanctions.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “on Monday May 4, 2020, we commenced a gradual and controlled easing of the 5 weeks lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic. Six days into this new phase, I am here to address you on our assessment of the experience so far.

“In terms of the non-compliance, the list is regrettably much longer. On the first day of this new phase of an eased lockdown, the compliance level for commercial transport sector operations was regrettably very low.

“Yellow commercial buses especially failed to comply with the capacity restrictions outlined in our framework. While compliance has improved in subsequent days, it is still not encouraging.

“Many commercial motorcycle operators openly and indiscriminately defied the suspension.

“The ban on inter-state travel except for essential goods and services was also consistently flouted. In many cases people decided to make the final leg of the journey into the State on foot, to beat the restrictions.

“Trucks and other vehicles carrying items designated as essential, have also played major roles in flouting the guidelines, by conspiring to conceal and smuggle people in and out of the state.”

