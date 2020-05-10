COVID-19: Rivers LG boss cautions residents against swimming in river

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Rowland Sekibo, has cautioned residents of his riverine LGA against swimming in the rivers in the face of the ravaging Coronavirus.

Sekibo in a statement signed by his aide on media, Uduak Patrick, Abonnema, the headquarters of the LGA threatened to sanction any resident caught swimming in the river during henceforth.

He warned them to stay at home and continue to join in the fight against the ravaging Corona Virus, warning that any resident caught swimming in the river will not be pardoned.

He said: “I am using this medium to warn our people against going to swim in the rivers at this time that the pandemic is threatening the nation.

“It is in the interest of our people not to contract this virus. No resident will be pardoned when caught violating this order.”

The LG chair, however, said all the decisions made by the State and Local Governments are for the interest of the people, adding that Governor Nyesom Wike has the people at heart and has remained committed to fighting the pandemic

