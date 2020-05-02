Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Federal Government has been advised to be cautious in its decision to relax the lockdown and stay at home order imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The Supreme Head, Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Prophet Dr Solomon Adegboyega Alao, who said this on Saturday, noted that the rising number of new cases across the country negates government’s decision and advised relevant international health organizations like the World Health Organisation, WHO, to evaluate the situation and advised approximately.

Dr Alao said what is expected of government at this point in time, “is to intensify synergy among various health agencies to prevent community infection and coronavirus spike.”

He added, “it is obvious that the government does not have the capacity to provide palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians which can sustain further extension of stay at home order but the country should not cut off its nose to spite the face.”

READ ALSO:

The clergyman disagreed with the government on the reopening of formal sector of the economy which he said would encourage people to go out and continue with their normal life style in the face of the pandemic.

He said, “The decision to ease the lockdown looks hasty but the government must be ready to educate people more on the need to use face masks and sanction the offenders. Those who violate the instruction may be sent to the Isolation Centre for 14 days.

“We all know the attitude of commercial bus drivers especially in Lagos. I suggest the government must work with their unions to ensure they observe social distancing and insist all their passengers wear facemasks. Security agencies must enforce the instruction and avoid being compromised by the offenders.

He urged all religious leaders to continue to pray for the country and encourage their members to obey government’s instructions on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: