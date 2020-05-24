Covid-19 Restrictions: FCTA task team shuts nightclubs, arrests 5

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Operators of a nightclub and lounge in the Lugbe area of the nation’s capital, Abuja got the shock of their lives at the weekend as they were arrested by the Federal Capital Territory Ministerial Enforcement Task team for operating despite directives that all such businesses and recreational parks be shut down.

The operators of Specific Night Lounge and Mas Chiles Lounge, Lugbe had continued to operate under the pretext of having “settled” the Task team, a euphemism for bribery.

However, following a tip-off, the Ikharo Attah-led enforcement team had stormed the area and arrested five persons who operated both ventures.

Addressing journalists after the operation, Chairman of the task team, Ikharo Attah said; “we have been receiving series of reports that the nightclubs, beer parlors and lounges at Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe were operating, even during curfew hours, for over a week now. The interstate travel ban operation which is very tasking has not allowed us to respond swiftly. Coming here today, we found out that they were fully operating even into the curfew period.

“What is most annoying about the nightclub operators is that they keep assuring their customers that they have settled the taskforce, hence they cannot stop them from operating. May I state it clearly that we don’t collect bribe, and this is the reason why we have succeeded thus far.

“Five persons were arrested including the managers and some employees of the lounges.

“They were arraigned at the eagle square magistrate where they were fined N5, 000 each and ordered to engage in community services for three hours”, he added.

Kindly Share This Story: