COVID-19: Report of workers’ shutdown untrue, says LUTH CMD

Our isolation centre is in full operation

…. Only Lab is shut for decontamination

By Chioma Obinna

The Chief Medical Director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Prof Chris Bode Sunday debunked the report making the rounds that volunteers at the hospital isolation centre has stopped working, saying “it is untrue”.

According to the alleged report, the hospital team of voluntary responders was said to have shut down operations Saturday following the non-payment of special allowance for three months.

But the Chief Medical Director of LUTH in a telephone chat with Vanguard said there was nothing of such as the isolation centre was still in full operation.

Bode who described the report as a story that was not well thought out said: “It is a story that is not well thought out. Whoever wrote it did not bother to verify it but people have the freedom to inform and also have the freedom to be informed.

Giving an account of what transpired in the hospital yesterday, he said the Laboratory in the hospital was shut down Saturday afternoon for decontamination.

“The workers are here and working. They are doing well. The laboratory was not working yesterday (Saturday) and it will be closed till Monday because they are decontaminating and fumigating the place that is what they tagged as ‘not working’.

“We recorded 108 samples yesterday but they were not taking new samples and will not be able to take new samples till Monday.”

He queried who would be benefiting from the unverified report?

“Who does that help when people keep spreading rumours? The Laboratory was shut Saturday afternoon and not in the morning so that they can fumigate. That is all. The people that are working there, we are praying for them and we thank them too.

“If the people in the isolation centre are not working, those patients there will be in trouble. They are working. It is a story that is not well thought out. Whoever wrote it did not border to verify but people have the freedom to inform and also have the freedom to be informed” he added.

