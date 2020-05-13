COVID-19: Random testing of residents to start next week ― Ekiti govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

To avert the community spread of the dreadful COVID-19 pandemic, the Ekiti State government would next week begin random testing for residents across the state.

The government also restated its commitment not to allow security agencies enforcing the lockdown to infringe on the rights of the suspected offenders in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade spoke in Ado Ekiti, yesterday while giving an update on the COVID-19 report in the state.

The commissioner added that all the claims by institutions that they have produced an herbal cure for COVID-19 must be scrutinised and make to pass through medical screening before approval.

She said the random testing, which will be done across the 16 local government areas and which must be undertaken in view of the geometric increase in number of COVID-19 victims, will not be done by coercion, but through sensitisation and volition.

Yaya-Kolade revealed that the state would soon set up a molecular laboratory to boost the state’s testing capacity, so that many people can know their statuses and be aware of their safety.

The Commissioner stated that the state presently has only five patients in the isolation centre, which she said are stable, responding to treatment and asymptomatic.

ALSO READ: Four to die by hanging for murder in Ekiti

“We are still tracing some contacts and we are expecting our molecular laboratory soon just as we are still preaching prevention and containment through usage of masks and keep to personal hygiene and social financing.

“We will begin random testing next week to stop community spread. The state is doing a lot of infection prevention trainings for our health workers to.make our people safe.

“We are also thinking about complying with the new NCDC regulation that you can discharge after the first negative, if you are overburdened with patients. But we are going to be cautious in applying this.

“Those coming through the borders should stay away. They are not wanted here, because many of the cased we have had were brought from outside”.

Speaking further on the border porosity, the Director General, Office of Strategic Transformation and Delivery, Prof Bolaji Aluko, said the measure becomes the best alternative because the scourge was brought into the by outsiders.

“Some of them came from Katsina, Lagos, and Kano, which had made it imperative for us to secure our border and make us safe.

“We are getting calls that some people are coming from the North, but let our informants provide their lives so that they can be easily traced for interrogation”.

The Commissioner for Environment, Hon Gbenga Agbeyo, said the state has put up proper machinery to arrest and prosecute violators of the lockdown in Ekiti, particularly those flouting the closure of major markets and border areas.

Agbeyo said another round of fumigation will begin Thursday in state capital before proceeding to the remaining 15 local governments to disinfect the environment and curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: