COVID-19: Police promises to enforce govt new guidelines

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police command has promised to vigorously enforce the new guidelines on the lockdown order put in place by the state government in its decision to revitalize the economy of the State.

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state had in a state-wide broadcast last Saturday, announced new guidelines with effect from May 4, 2020, including a dusk-to-dawn curfew from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am daily, compulsory wearing of face mask in all public places.

Emmanuel had also announced that from May 4, markets that were shut would be opened only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm each day to enable people to stock up their supplies.

The Police, Public Relations Officer, Mr. Fredrick Nnudam in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyostated the determination of the COVID-19 Enforcement Committee, chaired by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, to continue to arrest and prosecute defaulters and solicited the cooperation of the public by complying with the directives.

He stated, “Sequel to the Federal Government easing of the lockdown order in some states of the Federation, the Akwa Ibom State Government has declared relaxation of some of the restrictions put in place in order to revitalize the economy of the State.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State, Imohimi Edgal wishes to reaffirm to the general public that the State government directives will be vigorously enforced.

“The Commissioner of Police noted that the dusk-to-dawn curfew from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am imposed all over the State will be vigorously enforced with effect from Monday 4th May 2020.

“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police reiterated that the ban on religious gatherings, hospitality services, social gatherings, parties, funerals, and concerts remain in force until further notice. All plazas and recreational centres are to remain closed, while all schools will remain closed until further notice.

“Similarly, he stated that non-essential inter-State movements remain prohibited except those involving agricultural produce or medical personnel and equipment. To this end, all the borders of the State have been fortified by security agencies to forestall unnecessary movements into the State”

The PPRO emphasized that all passengers using public transport must make use of face masks, adding that tricycles must not carry more than three passengers.

He also stated that Taxi would only be allowed to carry a maximum of three persons (one in front and two behind), while buses must not carry more than two persons per row, stressing that, “all public transport operators must provide hand sanitizers in their vehicles”

“Also, the ban on commercial motorcycles within the precincts of Uyo metropolis is still in force. Farmers will be allowed to carry out their tasks and freely transport their food items while wearing face masks.

“They must not be more than three persons in any given public transport vehicle. Also, agricultural produce will be allowed free and easy movement across the State”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: