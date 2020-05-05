Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Lagos State Police Command said it had arrested 58 persons for not wearing face masks and 121 others for violating the curfew imposed by the Federal Government.

The curfew was imposed on Monday, following a review of the lockdown aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the Command impounded 79 vehicles during the curfew hours.

Spokesman for the command, DSP Elkana Bala, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the arrested suspects, alongside 148 others arrested over the weekend for violating lockdown order, were charged to court, thereby bringing the total number of suspects charged to court on Tuesday to 325.

He said: “They were sentenced accordingly. Some of the suspects were given four hours community service, while others were awarded fines between N2,500 and N3,000.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, and other senior officers went round the state on the first day of the curfew to monitor the level of compliance and the CP was impressed, and looks forward to huge improvement in the coming days.

“Today, (on Tuesday) the CP and his counterpart in Ogun State, visited the checkpoint at the boundary community in Ojodu Berger, manned by personnel from both states’ police commands.

“Security is tightened at the boundary community to restrict non-essential interstates movements,” Bala stated.

