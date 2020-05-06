COVID-19: Police arrest 20 facemask defaulters in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Policemen attached to the Delta State command, on Wednesday, arrested over 20 persons in Asaba, the State capital for not wearing a facemask in public.

The Vanguard gathered that the Police officers who were attached to the Okpanam police division arrested the facemask defaulters around the Midwifery market along Okpanam road.

The Policemen who mounted roadblock after arresting a shop owner in the area for attending to customers without wearing a facemask, also apprehended some ‘keke’ operators and their passengers for improper use of the facemask.

One of the Police officers who spoke to the Vanguard on condition of anonymity decried that some of the arrested persons wore the facemask on their chins, others wore it to cover their mouths leaving their nose open while some had none.

Recall that the State Government had Monday vowed to arrest and quarantine anyone seen in public without wearing a facemask in any of its isolation centres.

