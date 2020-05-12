Covid-19: Platform to connect artisans to clients launches in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

As the world grapples to tackle the effect of Covid-19, a new platform, Next2You, to link verified handymen with clients has been developed by an Abuja based company.

The platform which lists verified handymen, also offers supervisory services alongside to minimise contacts between clients and handymen.

According to Mr Chike Ibezim, CEO of Next2You solutions, the platform which is set to also launch a mobile application was conceptualised even before the pandemic but modified to serve during the pandemic.

He explained that the online platform which is currently functional connects individuals looking for household and office services to top artisans and professionals near them.

“All professionals on the next2you platform have been thoroughly checked and have been screened based on their indication of the service or services they provide.

“With the tap of a button, you will easily get matched to various services including but not limited to; Home Cleaning, office cleaning, painting, carpentry, electricals, plumbing and much more.

“We always have our customers at heart and we always make sure that we personally supervise any service or services being handled by any of our professionals.

“As our name suggests we are next to you, bringing your daily service needs closer to you,” he said.

The platform which will launch in Abuja targets spread to all 36 states of the Federation.

According to Chike, the platform had a lot of handymen already vetted to ensure that requests are met within one day.

Chike is a Computer Science and Information Technologist who has co-founded an E-Hailing Taxi Company, online shopping businesses, an NGO that caters to the educational needs of Indigents and also consulted for businesses and organizations alike.

