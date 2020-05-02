Breaking News
COVID-19: People owing me should not die – Sotayo Sobola

By Ayo Onikoyi

Sotayo Sobola: The Coronavirus pandemic has changed so much about the way we live, talk, reason and even relate with our fellow humans. And in the wake of the lockdown imposed nationwide by the Federal Government for the past five weeks some rather strange emotions and thoughts have been emanating from people, even the so-called celebrities who always love to put up a front.

As the lockdown lingers like forever there have been all sorts of wishes and prayers, some healthy and some, not so. For the popular Yoruba actress, Sotayo Sobola, famously known as Sotayo Gaga her own prayer is for her debtors to remain alive to survive the pandemic.

“Lord, I’m using this time to pray for the people owing me o. They must not die. Amen,” she had said on her Instagram page.

Sotayo Sobola is a multiple award-winning actress who has paid her dues in the industry. Some of her most popular films are Bella, Olosha Igbeyawo Keji and a host of others.

