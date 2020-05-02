COVID-19: Panic, as pregnant woman dies at FMC Abeokuta, Ogun State

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Palpable fear on Saturday enveloped the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State as a pregnant woman reportedly died from coronavirus complications at the hospital.

It was gathered that the deceased, who was tested for COVID-19 alongside two others – a male and a female, died while awaiting result of the test.

A reliable source told our correspondent that when results of the trio returned, two tested positive, a male and the expectant mother who died, while the other female reportedly tested negative.

Vanguard gathered that the pregnant woman who had visited the obstetrics and gynecology units of the facility was said to have been moved from one ward to the other before her death.

The other patient had been reportedly transferred to Ogun COVID-19 Isolation centre at Ikenne, while the deceased’s body was said to have been deposited at the FMC mortuary.

Vanguard further learnt that the development thrown the facility into panic as no fewer than four medical personnel had contact with the pregnant woman and other victims who tested positive for the COVID-19.

“As of now, no medical personnel has been quarantined but at least four of them had contact with the victims,” the source said.

When Vanguard contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the FMC, Segun Orisajo neither confirmed nor deny the development.

He said the management of the FMC would be meeting tomorrow (Sunday) to make an official response.

“I am not in the position presently to confirm or otherwise of your request. Kindly hold on till tomorrow when the Management will make known its official response after due observance of laid down protocols on such a matter”, Orisajo said in a text message.

On her part, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker while responding to Vanguard’s enquiry, said “I am aware of the unfortunate demise of an obstetric patient at FMC. However, I am yet to receive a report from the clinical team at FMC.”

