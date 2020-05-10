Kindly Share This Story:

…says no one cal tell when pandemic will end

By Adeola Badru

THE COVID-19 pandemic has compelled a lawmaker in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Seyi Adisa to go on Facebook live chat to engage the people of his constituency, as another alternative to connect with them.

The lawmaker, representing Afijo state constituency on the platform of All Progressives Congress(APC), stressed in an interview with newsmen that, the Facebook live chat was established as a means of communication between him and his constituents on various developmental plans designed for them.

Adisa disclosed that the initiative was an opportunity to close the vacuum created by the deadly Coronavirus particularly in the political setting, adding that, there was the need to build back the economy, focusing on empowerment and supporting small businesses to return to normalcy.

According to him: “This is the time for our leaders to really show up because no one can be sure when COVID-19 will end. We should focus more on the cooperative efforts to redesign and rebuild our economy.”

“We must seek partnerships and collaborations as leaders to find more solutions for people always.”

“Everyone must play a productive role to make COVID-19 go away,” Mr Adisa stated.

The lawmaker disclosed that the conversation would continue and would be live on Facebook, where each session would focus on a particular sector.

Adisa, however, reiterated that the people of the constituency would be prepared through various agricultural programmes for life after COVID-19, particularly on how to generate more income.

