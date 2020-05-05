Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State House of Assembly has mandated Governor Seyi Makinde to pay attention to the porous nature of the state’s boundaries and extend testing to those border areas.

This call, according to the lawmakers, became expedient due to the continued entry of foreign nationals into the state via boundaries in Oke-Ogun and Ogbomoso areas.

Noting that if unchecked, the people of the state were made more susceptible to contracting Coronavirus, the lawmakers urged the state governor to see to it that the border towns and routes are heavily manned by security agencies.

These calls by lawmakers for the state government to step up its efforts in containing further spread was drawn from a motion by a member, representing Akinyele 1 constituency, Mr. Ayo Fatokun, presented on Tuesday’s plenary.

Fatokun had in the motion described the daily infection and death rate statistics across the nation as staggering and demanded the state to apply stringent measures to prevent community spread from areas prone to the transmission of COVID-19.

In their contributions, Akeem Mustapha of Kajola constituency, Bamigboye Abidoye of Oriire and Kazeem Olayanju of Irepo/Olorunsogo, stressed that the state would save itself from a spike in the number of cases if testing is taken away from Ibadan to border towns which host several returning non-Nigerians.

Speaking, Majority Leader, Mr. Sanjo Adedoyin decried the negligence of security agencies resulting in loopholes at the boundaries and urged the agencies to redouble their efforts in manning the boundaries.

Deputy Speaker, Mr. Abiodun Fadeyi had also wondered whether the state was doing enough testing and questioned if the isolation centers, outside the Ibadan, the state capital, were truly functional.

Speaking in light of checking the influx of persons into the state, Mr. Isiaka Kazeem of Oyo East/Oyo West noted the need for the state government to evacuate Almajiris to their respective states.

Noting the hardship presently faced by Nigerians, Fatokun, in the motion, urged the executive arm to urgently distribute palliative and relief materials to the poorest of the poor and the vulnerable in the state.

Toeing the same line, Mr. Akintunde Olajide of Lagelu constituency said it was imperative for the state government to distribute wholesome palliatives.

On her part, Mrs. Wumi Oladeji of Ogbomoso North constituency urged Makinde to mandate the caretaker chairmen of local government and local council development areas to embark on sensitization of the grassroots on adhering to COVID-19 precautions.

Identifying ignorance as a bane of containing the further spread of the virus in the state, Mr. Seyi Adisa of Afijio constituency said the National Orientation Agency (NOA) should be tasked and empowered to put its established structure to task in sensitizing people at the grassroots.

More imperative for state government, according to Mr. Dele Adeola of Iseyin/Itesiwaju constituency and Oyeleke Simeon of Ogo Oluwa/Surulere constituency, was the need to think of how to sustain the state’s economy post-COVID-19.

The two lawmakers admonished the state government to give attention to the agricultural sector by supporting farmers and all others on the agric value chain.

Tuesday’s plenary ended with Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin announcing Honourable Kehinde Olatunde as new Chairman of the House Committee on Works and Transport to replace Honourable Olamide Akinajo.

vanguard

