COVID 19: Osun Chief Judge freed 26 inmates

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

In line with the Federal Government’s directive to decongest correctional facilities across the country, the Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo has freed 26 inmates from Ilesa and Ife correctional centres in the state.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Correctional Service, Osun State Command, Olusola Adeotan on Saturday stated that the inmates were released during a two-day visit to the facilities between May 27 and 28.

The statement added that the figure comprised of 14 inmates from Ile-Ife Medium Security Correctional center and 12 from the Ilesa centre.

It added that the inmates were freed during a special court session held inside the facilities to determine cases before some state judges.

The Controller of Corrections Osun State Command, Segun Oluwasemire, while addressing the delegates urged the CJ and her team to make the visit a quarterly one exercise to further enrich the administrative acumen of officials.

He assured the gathering of his unwavering resolve and that of his officers and men, not to falter in the discharge of the NCoS’ mandates of reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration. Not leaving out the newly added mandate of non-custodial measures.

The Controller also tasked the freed inmates to be of good behaviour and put to good use all vocational training and knowledge acquired while in custody.

He urged them to be the best in their future endeavours. “Be good examples in the larger society and contribute your quotas positively to end the Covid-19 pandemic”.

vanguard

