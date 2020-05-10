COVID-19: Osumenyi families, youths, receive palliatives from Gov. Obiano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

As part of relief package to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, over 1900 families have received 25kg bags of rice from Osumenyi COVID-19 Relief Committee.

This is coming as Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, also donated 400 bags of 10kg rice to Osumenyi Youths Council, OYC, Nnewi South Local Government Area.

Chairman of Osumenyi COVID-19 Relief Committee, Chief Barth Obidike, and his Secretary, Dr Charles Ebulue, who is also the President of OYC, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Osumenyi.

Chief Obidike said that ten wealthy sons of Osumenyi donated the 1900 bags of rice worth N50 million naira to the beneficiary families.

Chief Obidike who handed ove the bags of rice to the beneficiaries in the presence of the Chairman Osumenyi Community Caretaker Committee, Chief Victor Ojiego, and other members of the community said the first batch of 1100 bags was given to selected people they feel need assistance.

He disclosed that 90 bags was to security agencies, while 60 bags was given to less privilege and the remaining 720 bags was distributed to fairly privilege people in the town after the badly affected families have received, including non indigenes living in Osumenyi.

“We screen the names of families in twelve villages in Osumenyi who benefited from the palliative and discovered that some families does not the palliative and they were removed, but after distributing to the badly affected families and we had 720 remaining we decided to give to the fairly privilege families.

He gave the names of the donors of money for the bagd of rice as, Chief Ikechukwu Ifedi, Sir Nnamdi Obi, Chief Faniam Nworah,Chief Polycap Obiokwu, Chief Chidi Obi and Prince Ignatius Obidike, Chief Okey Ojimba, Chief Chukwudi Odika, Chief Jude Umeh, High Chief Barth Obidike, and Chief Venitius Onwughalu.

Supervising the sharing of Governor Obiano’s 400 bags of 10 kg rice President of OYC, Dr Ebulue, said the youths would continue to support Governor Obiano’s administration.

