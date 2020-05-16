COVID-19: Ooni stresses need for banks, others to disinfect environment

Kindly Share This Story:

…donates motorised modular fumigators to PECAN

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has urged banks and the organised private sector to fumigate their premises to prevent the spread of the ravaging COVID-19, as government eased the lockdown.

The Ooni in Ikeja, Lagos, when he donated two motorised modular fumigators to the Pest Control Association of Nigeria, PECAN.

He said COVID-19 is real and hovering all over the world: “I think there is the need to introduce other measures to fight and control the pandemic from causing grave damage to humanity.

“We are all fighting what we cannot see with our naked eyes. It is much more difficult to fight a pandemic that we cannot see.

“A lot of people, even in Nigeria, still don’t believe that the virus is real. Maybe because they cannot see what we are fighting.

“It is indeed a war, absolute war against humanity. It is about time we started taking it serious. Disinfection is a key aspect of preventing and controlling COVID-19 in Nigeria and it is as important as wearing of nose masks, washing of hands and other health precautions stipulated by government.

“Let the government put the law in place; as they are mandating us to wear face masks, they should mandate basic disinfection of the environment to prevent the spread of the pandemic.”

He, therefore, charged PECAN to set the peace by moving around public areas to disinfect the environment, public areas and educate people on the essence of fumigation.

According to Ooni, “in my own little way, from House of Oduduwa, I have donated these small machines to you, offer free services in your own little way.

“I know it is very difficult for you to service everybody, but organise seminars, lectures and workshops to let the private sector know the necessity of disinfection.”

He said the organised private sector, especially the Pest Control Association of Nigeria is key in the fight against COVID-19 .

While speaking on the importance of the motorised modular fumigators, Professor Peju Esimai, a Public Health Physician and the Head of Department, Community Health, Obafemi Awolowo University said infection prevention and control is crucial in the war against COVID-19.

Mr. Kunle Williams, National President of PECAN, said the association was ready to partner with the government and private sector in fighting the pandemic through active fumigation and disinfection of the environment.

“The reality is that COVID-19 is here, we all just need to learn to live safely. We at PECAN have been partnering and are still partnering with the government to sensitise people on how to decontaminate and disinfect,” he said.

Mr. Williams said the equipment donated by the Ooni of Ife would go a long way in pest control in Nigeria and the association will carry out corporate social responsibility with it, in partnership with the local governments at the grassroots.

