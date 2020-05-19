COVID-19: Ooni of Ife donates two motorised modular fumigators to Edo govt

Kindly Share This Story:

Hails Obaseki’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has donated two motorised modular fumigators to the Edo State Government in support of the government’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

The Elejesi of Ife land, Oba Babatunde Awosunle, who led other members of Ooni COVID-19 team, to the Government House in Benin, announced the donation.

Speaking on behalf of the members of the Ooni COVID-19 team, Director, Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Comr. Moses Olafare said the Ooni of Ife in his wisdom has deemed it fit to complement Governor Godwin Obaseki’s brilliant response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is why we decided to donate two Motorised Modular Fumigators (MMFs) to the state. We invented and fabricated the machine at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, to complement the effort of state governments in collectively fighting against the deadly disease,” he added.

He said the monarch is ready to collaborate with the state government on campaigns to fumigate different flashpoints in the state, noting that the exercise would be supported by drone service.

He added, “We have finished the distribution within the South-West part of the country. We are starting the second phase of the exercise, which is the South-South. This is what we have started in Edo State and we know the relationship between Edo and Ile- Ife, which is why we are here.”

Another member of the Ooni COVID-19 Team, Princess Kemi Fadojutimi, assured that the active agent used for the fumigation is not harmful to humans.

Receiving the items, Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, thanked the Ooni of Ife for the generous donation, applauding the fact that the fumigators are locally made.

