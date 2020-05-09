Covid-19: Onuesoke prays for quick recovery of Dokpesi, family members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onueoske has joined other Nigerians in praying for the quick recovery of the founder of DAAR Communications Plc, owners of AIT and Raypower, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and members of his family who tested positive for Covid-19.

The PDP Chieftain in a statement issued in Warri, Delta State explained that he had implicit faith and unshakable belief that, Raymond Dokpesi and others infected in his family would all recover and bounce back to good health.

He equally called on Nigerians to pray fervently for the quick recovery of Dokpesi’s family and all other people inflicted by the dreaded Covid-19 disease.

He described Dokpesi as a patriotic and law-abiding Nigerian for the way he cooperated with the NCDC to carry out the test on him, members of his staff and the entire family when it was earlier discovered that his son had tested positive.

According to him, “Dokpesi’s action had separated him from those who, because of the position and influence they occupied and wielded in society, would refuse to undergo Covid-19 test. He is indeed a role model worthy of emulation.” He stressed that being positive to Covid-19 was not a death sentence,

Meanwhile, Onuesoke who had earlier called on the government, corporate organizations and Non-Governmental Organisations among others to take Covid-19 sensitization campaign to the communities in order to curtail its spread urged Nigerians to continue to abide by all the known protocols set out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The protocols according to him include regular hand washing, avoiding crowded areas, observing social distancing, using face masks and hand sanitisers. He maintained that such practices would enable the citizens to achieve victory over the pandemic and roll back the situation by stopping further infections.

VANGUARD

