COVID – 19: Only 8 patients out of 73 still active in Zamfara – Matawalle

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara says only eight patients out of the 73 confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in the state are still at the isolation center.|

Matawalle made this known on Sunday at a gathering in Maradun where he went to celebrate the Sallah break.

The governor congratulated health workers in the state for successfully tracking and treating those infected with the virus, and expressed happiness that there was no new case in the state.

“We lost five persons to the pandemic but others survived at the isolation and were later discharged to reunite with their families in good health.

“This remarkable feat has been possible due to the effort of our medical team, our efforts in meeting all the required preventive standards, and the cooperation of the good people of the state in adhering to preventive guidelines.

“I want to reiterate that COVID-19 is real, still on the rampage and dangerous to human lives, so we must all join hands to sustain the measures that are truncating fast spread of the disease in our communities so that together we can defeat the pandemic.”

He appealed to the people to always check their COVID-19 status at centres located across the 14 local government areas of the state.

“My administration has recently set up a zero contact sample collection and testing center of the virus at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, which is one of its types in the whole country in our effort to quickly know any carrier of the disease and save many lives in good time.

“The center will offer services to even our neighboring state so that we can contain the inter-state spread of this virus,” he added.

