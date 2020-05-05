Covid-19: One doctor died, 32 others tested positive in Kano — NMA Chair

Kindly Share This Story:

…resolves that no PPEs, no work

By Bashir Bello

Chairman, Kano State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Dr Sunusi Muhammad Bala on Tuesday said it has lost one doctor to the raging coronavirus pandemic while 32 others tested positive in the state.

Dr Bala who disclosed this in an interview with Vanguard on Tuesday said it members have resolved that it would not risk their lives if Personal Protection Equipments, PPEs are not provided for them.

The doctors were infected while on duty and attending to patients with symptoms of the coronavirus.

The NMA Chair said it is still compiling the list of it doctors affected but at the moment it has 32 who were infected and one dead.

According to him, “we have 32 doctors positive and one doctor is dead in Kano. We are still compiling the data but as at now we have 32 and within the last two weeks.

“Yes, we have developed a feedback mechanism system whereby we access each facility, what we have and we report to the relevant authorities to provide. But what we all agreed is that, all doctors if they don’t have PPEs, they shouldn’t risk their lives,” Dr Bala however said.

Recall that as of the time of filing in this report the number of confirmed positive cases in the state stands at 365 and eight deaths.

