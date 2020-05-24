COVID 19: One dies, as FMC Abeokuta confirms three new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Federal Medical Centre Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State has confirmed another three new patients of the coronavirus pandemic.

The three patients according to the hospital’s Head of Public Relations and Information, Mr. Segun Orisajo were all adult males.

Orisajo said, one of the victims died before the sample result came out.

READ ALSO:

The deceased, a 58-year-old was a known patient with a history of hypertension and diabetes.

He said, the patient was admitted into the Centre last Thursday and being managed for ischaemic stroke.

He said the victim died on Friday following clinical deterioration.

Orisajo noted that, his corpse has been deposited in the Morgue.

He added that, the second patient, a 65-year-old man who lives in Obada Oko, near, Abeokuta was admitted last Tuesday and being managed for pulmonary tuberculosis.

“The third patient is a 48-year-old known hypertensive who resides in Ifo. He was being managed for chronic kidney disease. His sample also returned positive this evening.”

Orisajo maintained that all medical and health personnel who attended to the three cases took all necessary precautionary and personal safety measures.

He said arrangements are in progress for the evacuation of the two patients to the Ogun State Isolation Centre.

Reacting, the Medical Director, Prof. Adewale Musa- Olomu commended the team that managed the latest cases for their vigilance and professionalism.

“Health institution is always the hope of the sick, the reason why we will continue to do our best for our patients. At the same time we are ensuring the safety of our personnel.

The reason why against all odds, we ensured the adequate provision of Personal Protective Equipment for our staff whenever the need arises.

“There was nothing to be afraid or panic about. The hospital is safe both for our patients and staff”

Kindly Share This Story: