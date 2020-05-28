Covid-19: Oil, gas industry operators donate ambulance, buses, ventilator to Delta Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

The government of Delta on Thursday, received an ambulance, three buses, and consumables from the oil and gas industry for the fight against Covid-19.

Donating Asaba, the Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Jeff Ewing stated that the donation was to assist the Delta State government in combating Covid-19.

He observed that the Delta State government deserves accolades for its efforts in preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease saying that the donation was to complement the state government’s efforts in fighting the disease.

Mr. Ewing in an address read by the Area Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mr. Sam Daibo, said: “these equipment provided by the oil and gas industry under the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), are to support the government in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.”

“Chevron companies in Nigeria have contributed significantly to the equipment handed over to the Delta State government which include one ambulance, a ventilator, test kits, personnel protective equipment, and medical consumables.

“We also handed over three buses to support the contact tracing activities here in Delta State. ”

“We are pleased with the leadership provided by the NNPC to coordinate the oil and gas industry response to this rapidly evolving situation; we are optimistic that our country will emerge from this pandemic stronger and more united in a tradition of care.”

Receiving the donation on behalf of the government, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, thanked the NNPC/Chevron for partnering with the Delta State government in the fight against Covid-19.

He disclosed that the committee in charge of containing the spread of the virus was working hard to reduce its spread, observing that as on Wednesday, the state hard recorded 51 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Mr. Ebie assured the donors that the ambulance, the buses, ventilator, and other items would be utilised in containing the spread of Covid-19 in Delta.

