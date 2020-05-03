Breaking News
COVID-19: Ogun hospital confirms death of pregnant woman

The Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, on Sunday confirmed that a pregnant woman has died of COVID-19 in the facility.

The Head of Clinical Services at the hospital, Dr. Fidelis Ojeblenu, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta.

Ojeblenu said two patients, a man, and the expectant mother, had tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital.

He said the man had since been transferred to one of the isolation centres in the state, adding that he was “clinically stable.”

Ojeblenu added that both patients were managed at the accident and emergency unit of the hospital and they were isolated from other patients throughout their stay in the unit.

The FMC director said the staff who attended to the patients observed standard protocols, adding that contact tracing and decontamination had commenced.

He said: “They were suspected cases right from the onset; hence, they were isolated from other patients and staff throughout their stay in the unit.

“Also the staff, who attended to them, observed the prescribed standard protocols and procedures.

“The standard practice of contact tracing and decontamination, among others, had commenced.” (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

