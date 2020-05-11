COVID-19: Ogun Govt, FMC Abeokuta hold strategic meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government and the management of the Federal Medical Center ( FMC), Abeokuta on Sunday held a strategic meeting to fine-tune stronger fronts against COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

The meeting which had the Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, the Chief Medical Director of FMC, Prof. Adewale Musa- Olomu and the center’s Head of Clinical Service, Dr. Fidelis Ojebilenu in attendance was held within the premises of FMC in Abeokuta.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr. Coker said that the purpose was to forge a way forward on how to tackle the pandemic headlong in the state, assuring that the collaborative efforts will help the fight against COVID-19.

The Commissioner pointed out that the pandemic required strategic planning, execution and collaboration with relevant stakeholders, expressing optimism that the COVID-19 scourge will in no time be contained throughout the length and breadth of the State.

The CMD of the FMC, Prof. Musa-Olomu who appreciated the leadership of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control ( NCDC) for their generous and prompt donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the hospital, commended the efforts of the Prince Dapo Abiodun led government against the pandemic.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to fast-track the dream of having an isolation center within the facility, assuring members of the public not to exercise any fear in patronising the center for health services.

