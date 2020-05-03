Kindly Share This Story:

Former British and Commonwealth Lightheavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has continued to surprise residents of Olodi-Apapa, in Apapa Local Government Area of Lagos, as he gives out relief materials.

He said it was his modest way of cushioning the effects of the long lockdown occasioned by the ravaging COVID-19.

It will be the second time the boxer-turned pastor will be carrying out the exercise in the area.

On April 12, he gave out food items such as rice, spaghetti, hand sanitisers, among other things, worth hundreds of thousands of naira to men, women and children who flocked the Comfort Hotel where the sharing took place under the supervision of armed mobile policemen, who ensured strict adherence to the social distancing rule.

The recent exercise, which commenced 10a.m, saw the former boxer distributing lots of foodstuffs and face masks at same venue, Comfort Hotel Olodi-Apapa.

He noted that “I know we cannot reach everyone, but the few we can reach we can create a great melody in their hearts.”

Oboh, who was also the WBA Inter-Continental champion added that “I urge everyone that can save lives to try to reach out to somebody, you never can tell what that would mean to him.”

