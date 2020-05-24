COVID-19: Obaseki charges residents on screening, testing, as Edo discharges 18 more patients

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has announced the discharge of 18 more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, who have tested negative for the virus and cleared from the state’s isolation centres.

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this in a statement, charged all residents to take advantage of the ongoing massive screening and testing exercise to know their COVID-19 status.

Obaseki said, “We have discharged 18 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 from our isolation centres. This brings the total number of discharged persons to 57. I implore all residents to take advantage of the screening centres across the 18 LGAs to know their status. Stay safe.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, reassured that the remaining active cases are being managed at various isolation centres in the state and are responding well to treatment.

He noted that since the outbreak, Edo State has recorded a total of 1438 suspected cases of COVID-19 and 172 confirmed cases spread across 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs), including Oredo, Esan West, Egor, Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha, Uhunmwode, Etsako Central, Esan South East, Akoko-Edo, Esan Central, Ovia South West, Owan East and Esan North East.

The commissioner charged residents to complement the state government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus, reiterating the need for citizens to present or report themselves through the Edo State COVID-19 toll-free.

Okundia said: “We urge you to comply with all government directives, aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all residents. Stay at home and observe social distancing and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also, do well to report anyone with oversea travel history.”

