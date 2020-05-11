Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

An anti-graft agency, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has on Monday threatened not to spare any local government area chairmen found hijacking or diverting palliative items for personal political gains in the state.

The agency’s Chairman, Muhuyi Rimingado in a statement made available to newsmen in the state said it has continued to receive complaints about some chairmen involved in the diversion of the materials meant to cushion the effects of lockdown occasioned by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Rimingado said the council chairmen were said to indulge in sharing the items among their political party officials, the security agents and other people believed to be cronies and associates.

He said the act is contrary to the guidelines which entail that persons eligible to benefit from palliative are persons without salary, allowance or member of the palliative committee saying anything contrary to that offends the provision of section 26 of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2008 (As Amended).

According to him, “It is worthy of note that these palliative materials are donations from individuals and organizations aimed at reducing the suffering of the most vulnerable members of the society irrespective of their religion or political inclination hence, it is not in any way a personal property that can be used for political purposes.

“This commission has been receiving complaints against some Local Government Chairmen alleging diversion of the COVID-19 palliative materials for political patronage.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that one of the Local Government Chairman complained against have diverted the forms meant for the beneficiaries to his political party officials, the security agents and other people believed to be cronies and associates contrary to the guidelines which entail that no person earning salary/allowance or palliative committee member is eligible to receive the palliative relief materials.

“This Commission warns that anybody found to have engaged in this activity will face the wrath of the Law, because the act offends the provision of section 26 of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2008 (As Amended) and that the commission has a legal duty under Section 9 and 15 of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2008 (As Amended) to stop this ungodly trend.

“It is therefore hoped that all those involved in the distribution/management of the COVID-19 palliative materials in Kano State will be guided,” Rimingado however said.

Recall that the agency at the weekend arrested the Chairman, Kumbotso Local Government area, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Panshekara over it described as an abuse of power in the distribution of palliatives items.

Recall also that the state government as part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease ordered a total lockdown and rolled out the palliative measures to support the downtrodden to cushion the effects of lockdown.



