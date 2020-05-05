COVID-19: No face mask, no access, Osun Assembly warns populace

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Sequel to the relaxation of the lockdown imposed by the Osun State Government, the State House of Assembly said no members of the public would be allowed access into the Assembly complex without using a face mask.

It also made the use of face mask compulsory for workers of the House of Assembly.

The Speaker in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Alabi held that the use of simple cloth face coverings will slow the spread of coronavirus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting to others.

The statement added that the Speaker, Hon Timothy Owoeye, after an executive session resolved that putting on face mask among other precautionary measures in and around the assembly is sacrosanct to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Owoeye stressed that the major criteria for accessing the State House Assembly complex henceforth shall be the face mask, saying the step taken by the state parliamentarians will assuage the fear of contracting the virus as the assembly resumed full legislative activities with essential staffs after the lockdown.

According to the Speaker, “As we are all aware that the assembly has resumed fully for legislative activities with very few senior cadres of workers in spite of the ravaging coronavirus, this was borne out of the need to support the government in the fight against the pandemic.

“The lead agenda of the 7th assembly is quality legislation that will impact the lives of Osun people, in other to assuage the fear of people contracting the virus while we resumed, it has become imperative that everyone coming to the assembly must wear a face mask. It is going to be, “No face mask, no entry”.

“It is the resolution of the assembly that if everybody wears a face mask, we will be mutually protecting each other. Wearing a face covering is just one additional step that we can take to stop the spread of the virus, but it is not a replacement for other important protective measures, such as washing hands and social distancing”.

The Speaker charged Osun citizens not to trivialize matters associated with the containment of community transmission of the virus and that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the covid19 pandemic is brought to an end.

vanguard

