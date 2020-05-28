COVID-19: Nigerian teachers top registrants at online global conference ―TRCN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

The Registrar/Chief Executive Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Segun Ajiboye has said Nigerian teachers currently top the list of 50,000 teachers who have registered for an online global Conference on adapting teaching to the change caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Professor Ajiboye stated that the state offices of TRCN mobilised teachers in their respective domains to bring them up to speed on the adaptive mode of teaching occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the conference which starts on Saturday, 30 May 2020 is to begin to expose Nigerian teachers as part of the global professional in knowledge impartation to prepare them for the new reality in their job.

The conference entitled, “the New Normal for teachers”, is aimed at sharing knowledge on how to leverage on technology to retool teachers in a new world unfolding by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TRCN boss stated that knowledge gained through the global conference will empower Nigerian teachers to learn what is new normal in their profession, compare notes, and understand how to navigate the current challenge which has caused halting schooling in Nigeria due to the pandemic.

“The T4Education conference is an international package put together to address the issue of COVID-19 pandemic and education, especially as it affects teachers.

“The conference is coordinated in Nigeria by T4Education in Nigeria. The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria through its state offices mobilised Nigerian teachers to attend the online conference knowing its relevance and potential to address new challenges arising from the pandemic.

“It is heartwarming to note that out of over 50 thousand teachers who have registered for this conference globally, Nigerian teachers constitute the majority. The conference comes up on Saturday May 30, 2020.”

