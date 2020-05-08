COVID-19: Nigeria can champion cure for virus if… NAAT

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

As the novel Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) continues to ravage the world, academic technologists in the country have said that Nigeria could champion the breakthrough for the cure of the virus if potentials of her scientists are properly harnessed.

President of the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma told Vanguard that all over the world, the emphasis has shifted from teaching and learning to research and development.

He said that the academic technologists are very critical in the quest for a homegrown/indigenous research and breakthrough.

Comrade Nwokoma said that the COVID-19 scourge has disorganized all socio-economic activities leaving on its trail death and hunger.

According to him, “The pandemic has brought out the home truth of the fragility of our economy and decayed health and educational infrastructure.

“Our union has been at the forefront of the struggle for human capital development and adequate funding for the development of our laboratories and workshops which is the centre of research.

” All over the world, the emphasis has shifted from teaching and learning to research and development.

” On this basis, the academic technologists are very critical in the quest for a homegrown/indigenous research and breakthrough.

“If the potential of our scientists and technologists are properly harnessed, Nigeria will be at the forefront of the

breakthrough for a cure for the coronavirus.

” Today in Nigeria, graduate unemployability is obvious and it boils down to total neglect of the practical content of the courses being taught in our universities.

“Demonstrations, practicals, and hands-on equipment are neglected to the point of using an alternative to practices. Repetition of something already taught in the lecture hall and theatre.

” We cannot continue with such an ugly trend for a country that prides itself as the giant of Africa and in the interest of our young graduates.

” The status of technologists as a member of the academic community will be defined and recognized. Knowing fully well that university sits on the tripod of the lecture theatre, laboratory, and library with all involved in teaching and learning, research, and development.”

