COVID-19: Nestlé donates N32 million to support palliative efforts in Kano

By Bashir Bello

One of the largest food companies in Africa, Nestlé Nigeria has donated food and beverages worth N32 million (thirty-two million naira) to support the COVID-19 palliative efforts in Kano State.

The donation was part of the company’s contribution of over N700 million, comprising product and cash donations, towards the national response efforts led by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Nigeria, Mr Mauricio Alarcon made the announcement of the donations.

A statement by the Company’s Corporate Communications, Mfonobong Etuk, said the Nestlé Regional Sales Manager, Kano, Akin Omole, made the donation of the items on behalf of the company in Kano.

According to the statement, “the food and beverages donated by Nestlé will support individuals and families most impacted by the containment measures put in place by the state government to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“It will be recalled that while announcing Nestlé’s contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria, the MD/CEO

of Nestlé Nigeria, Mr Mauricio Alarcon said that in line with the company’s purpose of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future, Nestlé will continue to play its essential role of ensuring the uninterrupted availability of food and beverage products which are critical for the sustenance and well-being of millions of Nigerian families who rely on the company to help feed their families every day,” the statement however reads.

Present to receive the donation on behalf of Kano State, was Alhaji Ahmada Haruna Zago, Special Assistant to the Kano State Governor on Food Security and Member of the Kano State COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee who represented the Chairman of the Committee, Professor Muhammed Bello.

Prof. Bello, however, commended Nestlé Nigeria for supporting the government’s efforts towards cushioning the impact of COVID-19 on the indigenes and residents of Kano State.

