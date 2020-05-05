COVID-19: Navy suspends resumption for training new recruits

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Navy has suspended the resumption for the training of successful candidates of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 30.

The candidates were initially scheduled to commence training at the NNBTS, Onne Port-Harcourt, Rivers State on 8 May 2020.

A statement by the Directorate of Defence Media Operations said: “However, this resumption date is no longer feasible in view of the current national efforts at containing the spread of COVID-19.”

