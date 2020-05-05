Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Navy suspends resumption for training new recruits

On 10:56 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: Navy suspends resumption for training new recruits

The Nigerian Navy has suspended the resumption for the training of successful candidates of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 30.

The candidates were initially scheduled to commence training at the NNBTS, Onne Port-Harcourt, Rivers State on 8 May 2020.

READ ALSO: Maritime security: NIMASA, Navy to improve information sharing

A statement by the Directorate of Defence Media Operations said: “However, this resumption date is no longer feasible in view of the current national efforts at containing the spread of COVID-19.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!