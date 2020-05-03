COVID-19: Nasarawa repatriates 788 Almajirai to different states

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

NASARAWA State Government Sunday repatriated over 788 Almajiri to their states of origin to stem further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Flagging off the evacuation exercise in Lafia, Governor Abdullahi Sule said the exercise was in compliance with the decision reached by governors of the 19th Northern states adding that the evacuation was to ensure that the parents of the children took proper care of their children as the government was adverse to Almajiri.

Governor Sule who noted that the evacuation exercise would be in phases explained that the first phase is to states not considered as high risks of the pandemic which include Plateau, Kaduna, Gombe, Taraba and Jigawa States.

According to the governor, before now, the almajiri system had posed a serious problem, adding that the coronavirus pandemic has further made it more dangerous.

“Most of the Almajirai engaged in street begging and are vulnerable to contracting the virus when they walk about for alms from persons whose status is positive.Their teachers cannot keep them at home during this lockdown as they lack the capacity to feed the almajirai under them,” the governor stated

The governor explained that all the almajirai were given stipends to enable them to buy things the way while they will be conveyed in civilian buses under the supervision of state’s officials who would hand them over to the officials of their respective states on arrival.

