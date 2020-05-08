COVID-19 Nasarawa records another 13 new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

NASARAWA State government said it has recorded another 13 cases of COVID-19 bringing the total cases reported in the state to 25.

The state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who announced this during a review of the Covid19 activities in government House Lafia Friday said out of the 78 results from the samples taken by NCDC.

He said four out of the 13 positive cases are those who contact with the Assemblymember who died of the virus while the nine were the returnees at the quarantined centre in Lafia.

Governor Sule explained that four of the cases recorded came from Nasarawa local government as a result of their contact with the deceased Lawmaker.

According to governor Sule, “cases coming out of the state should be a cause for worry for everyone.”

The governor, however, announced the extension of lockdown in Nasarawa local government following the contact tracing currently going on at the local government.

He appealed to the people to embrace all the rules by observing social distancing, wash their hand regularly,

