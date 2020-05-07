COVID-19: Nadal expresses doubts on tennis resumption in 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Rafa Nadal believes he’s played his last tennis of 2020 and has predicted the sport won’t return until next year’s Australian Open.

Like every other major sport, tennis has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen Wimbledon, which was scheduled for July, and September’s French Open cancelled in recent weeks.

The ATP and WTA have also suspended their seasons through until at least mid-July and it’s expected that postponement will be extended in the coming weeks.

Nadal spoke to Spanish newspaper El Pais yesterday to discuss the current health crisis and predicted the sport won’t return until next year.

“I hope we can return before the end of the year but unfortunately, I don’t think so,” said the world No 2.

Nadal says his focus is now on being ready for the Australian Open in January 2021 but fears that event could even be shelved.

“I would sign up to being ready for 2021,” the Spaniard added.

“I’m more worried about the Australian Open than what occurs at the end of this year. I think 2020 is practically lost. I hope we can start up again next year, I really hope that’s the case.”

Vanguard

